Legal system collapsing but law min busy peddling fake news: Rahul

Published : Mar 24, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Ravi Shankar had alleged that the Cong used the services of Cambridge Analytica during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Rahul said while a staggering 400 high court and 6,000 lower court judges were not appointed, the law minister was preoccupied peddling fake news. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter to elaborate on the legal system collapsing under pending cases in India.

He said while a staggering 400 high court and 6,000 lower court judges were not appointed, the law minister was preoccupied peddling fake news.

"Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases:  Supreme Court 55,000 + High Court 37 Lakh + Lower Courts 2.6 Crore + Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news," the tweet read.

With the war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the data breach by Cambridge Analytica refusing to subside, Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier on Thursday alleged that the Congress used the services of “disgraced” firm, Cambridge Analytica during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Union minister implied that the Congress came up with the viral catch phrases “Gabbar Singh Tax” and “Vikas Gone Crazy” with the help of the data analysis firm.

“The company (Cambridge Analytica) is known for aggressive fake news, below standard campaign. Do I need to record before you the language of Rahul Gandhi, Gabbar Singh Tax and the whole social media campaign?" Ravi Shankar Prasad had said.

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of "inventing" stories on the Congress' involvement with Cambridge Analytica.

The Congress and the BJP have blamed each other after it emerged that the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica - a London-based data firm accused of accessing data of millions of Facebook users to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016 - could have links to electoral process in India.

