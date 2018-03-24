The Asian Age | News



J&K: 2 militants gunned down by security forces in Anantnag

Police said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late on Friday night, a police official said.

"In an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag; today morning two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition.Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded", Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid.

The police official said while there was some exchange of fire after the cordon was established, the operation was halted for the night.

The encounter resumed on Saturday morning and two militants were killed, the official said.

The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The official said the encounter is over and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

