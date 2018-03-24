Dejected Opposition spreading lies, says Modi

Modi urged partymen to use technology effectively to expose the Oposition’s lies and also to connect with people.

New Delhi: Exuding confidence that the BJP would come back to power in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the mantra of “sampark aur samvaad” (connect and dialogue) with the people and the cadre. Addressing BJP’s parliamentary party meet at the party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Mr Modi asked party MPs to expose the lies of the Opposition, which he said has been left dejected after successive poll losses and is so deseperate that has been spreading lies against the government.

BJP president Amit Shah also addressed the party leaders and asked them to utilise the three-day long Parliament break to apprise people of the real reason behind the disruption in both Houses by the Opposition parties.Mr Modi and Mr Shah asked their MPs to observe Social Justice Day on Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Swachh Bharat Divas and other events between April 14 and May 5, party leaders Prakash Javadekar and Anil Baluni told reporters here.

“Mr Modi told the MPs that the party is in power so that we can take the country to new heights, and asked them to work at the ground level,” Mr Javadekar said. With the party gearing up for Lok Sabha polls next year, Mr Shah asked MPs to work to strengthen booth-level organisation in their constituencies, asserting that the organisation’s work at the booth level, along with BJP’s ideology and Modi’s leadership, has been a key reason for its success.

It was for the first time that the meeting took place in the newly-constructed party headquarters. The Prime Minister said that the BJP is committed to take the country to its zenith and to take everyone along as he cited the “Sabha Saath Sabka Vikas” slogan.

Union minister minister Jitendra Singh made a presentation of the work done in the 115 districts that have been lagging behind in various development parameters. Mr Modi will be visiting some of these districts where improvement has been registered on April 14. The Central government has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of these districts.

The party also announced various “Gram Swaraj” programmes that will be celebrated across the nation. As part of this Swacch Bharat Day will be observed on April 18, Ujjwala Diwas on April 20 for the beneficiaries of government’s Ujjwala Scheme, Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24, Swasthya Bharat Diwas on April 30, Kisaan Kalyan Diwas on May 2 and Aajivika and Kaushal Vikas Diwas on May 5.