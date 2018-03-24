The Asian Age | News

Cong to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt in LS

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 5:09 am IST

Kharge is also reaching out to the other Opposition parties to seek support for the motion.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to the Lok Sabha secretary-general giving notice to include the no-confidence motion in the list of business for March 27. The party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence. Mr Kharge is also reaching out to the other Opposition parties to seek support for the motion.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress have already sought to move no-confidence motions earlier this week, which could not be taken up as the House was not in order. The Congress is the third party to seek to move a no-confidence motion. Under the rules, whenever a no-confidence motion is moved, all other business of Parliament is suspended and a discussion on the motion should start immediately, followed by voting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday also adjourned the House proceedings for the day after noisy protests by the Opposition MPs. The no-confidence motions moved by the TDP and YSR Congress once again could not be taken up due to the disruption, mainly by the Opposition members. Ms Mahajan said she cannot not take up the notices for no-confidence motions as the House was not in order. The requisite head count of members supporting the notices can be done only if they are in their seats, she added. At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.

However, the treasury benches have assured that they are ready to face the no-confidence motion. Senior BJP leaders have said on several occasions that there is no danger to the government as it has sufficient numbers to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

