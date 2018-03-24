The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018

India, All India

Amit Shah's letter 'misleading', shows BJP's attitude: AP CM

Published : Mar 24, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Amit Shah wrote, 'TDP's decision to quit the NDA family was unfortunate and unilateral'.

'Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: Hours after Amit Shah wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief claimed that BJP chief's letter was "full of false information which reveals BJP's attitude". 

Accusing the Centre of ignoring Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget, Naidu said, "Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state".

A week after Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party exited the NDA alliance at the Centre over the demands for 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday wrote to Andhra Chief Minister and TDP supremo, saying "TDP's decision to quit the NDA family was unfortunate and unilateral".

"This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns," the letter read.

Amit Shah further wrote, "Andhra Pradesh figures very prominently in our agenda of National Development and it is widely known that the Union Government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in ensuring the growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh."

TDP, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, pulled out of the Centre on March 16.

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is also trying to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Parliament.

Shah, in the letter reminded the TDP chief that it was the BJP that set the party's agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states. 

"You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and they ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the state," said the BJP chief.

