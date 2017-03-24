The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 24, 2017

India, All India

Will bring back rule of law: Yogi Adityanath

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 12:55 am IST

The CM took a round of the premises, catching policemen and officials by surprise.

UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi speaks with police personnel during a surprise visit to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
 UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi speaks with police personnel during a surprise visit to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi paid a surprise visit to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Thursday to check general preparedness, and said that the rule of law would be established in the state.

The CM took a round of the premises, catching policemen and officials by surprise.

“I have come here to inspect as to how the rule of law is enforced in the state and gauge the morale of the police and see what effective action can be taken in this regard,” the CM said.

Seeking to send a strong message that laxity in enforcing law and order will not be tolerated, the UP police has suspended over 100 policemen, mostly constables, since the new government took charge.

“The government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for people’s welfare,” he said, cautioning that this was not his last inspection but only a beginning.

Meanwhile, 43 people have been arrested from various UP districts for their alleged role in cattle smuggling, the police said on Thursday, adding that 27 FIRs have been registered against 60 people for the same.

A PTI report said that meat exporters in UP were mulling legal options, saying the Centre supports legal slaughterhouses, but the UP government has baned even the mechanised ones.

Lucknow’s famous Tunday Kababi owner Abu Bakr expressed grief, saying his business was severely affected.

“There is a shortage of mutton and buffalo meat. We are selling chicken right now,” he told news agency ANI.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up police, up government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

