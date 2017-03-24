The Asian Age | News

Supreme Court to go paperless in 6-7 months

It is in the process of digitising the entire court records across the country.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar on Thursday informed lawyers that the Supreme Court will go “paperless” within six to seven months as digitisation is in progress.

The CJI, along with Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, gave this information when senior advocate Indira Jaising, who has filed a PIL seeking uniform guidelines on designating lawyers as senior, sought expeditious disposal of her plea by a larger bench. On Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice Gogoi had referred the issue to a larger bench and she pleaded for setting up that bench early.

Once the switch-over takes place all writ petitions, appeals, affidavits, applications against orders of various courts will be available to the judges through electronic form and will drastically reduce the use of manual papers.

The CJI said, “After another six to seven months, you need not file any documents. We will electronically pick it up trial court and high court records and there will be no need of case records being filed afresh in SC. “

Earlier, counsel Indira Jaising stated, “We are talking about protecting environment. But I am sorry to say that the Supreme Court is the biggest guzzler of papers. I think we need to reduce the use of papers.

The CJI assured her that Supreme Court was conscious of the massive use of paper work in its day-to-day dealing involving millions of papers. It is in the process of digitising the entire court records across the country.

Justice Khehar said the court will soon dispense with the need of filing voluminous documents and paperbooks as it is in the process of digitising the entire court records across the country.

He said the apex court will collect all the records electronically from the lower courts and the high courts so that there is no need to file hard copies.

