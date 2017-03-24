The Asian Age | News

'Staffer should apologise, not me': Shiv Sena MP who assaulted AI manager

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Gaikwad had assaulted an AI staffer for providing him an economy class seat instead of a business class one.

 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi:  Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India manager at Delhi Airport yesterday, on Friday refused to apologise, claiming that the AI staffer should do so instead.

Earlier, there were reports that the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had banned the MP from flying, but this was denied by the organisation.

"We have not banned the MP. We do not have powers to ban anyone.In any case, Air India is not part of FIA," Director Ujwal Dey said to ANI.

However, he added that, "We are discussing and asking operators also about banning the Shiv Sena MP".

Meanwhile, Budget carrier IndiGo today said it will support any move which bars unruly passengers from flying, a day after Air India said it was mulling preparing a no-fly list for such people.

"We will support a no-fly list," IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh told PTI.

Gaikwad had assaulted an AI staffer for providing him an economy class seat instead of a business class one. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gaikwad boasted about his act, saying he had slapped the staffer 25 times.

 “Yes, I beat him as he misbehaved with me. I hit Air India staffer 25 times” Gaikwad said to the media on Thursday, adding that the staffer “raised his voice” and said “What MP? I will talk to Modi”.

"Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI. “I won’t take abuses from anyone. I am a Shiv Sena MP, not BJP,” he added.

He further said that he had filed a complaint regarding the seating arrangement but nobody was there to answer the problem, adding that he had take such an action.

"I will complain about this misbehaviour in the Parliament. They can complain whoever they want to, I will give my answer," he said.

But a video of the incident showed a stewardess pleading with Gaikwad to stop, as he was a ‘democratic leader’ and a ‘role model’.

At one point in the video, the stewardess is heard telling the MP, “Aap fenk denge toh murder case ho jayega na, sir (If you throw him down, it will be a murder case, sir)”. The MP is heard replying: “Hone do na, bahut cases hai hamare upar (Let it happen, there are many cases against me).”

Meanwhile, the Air India staffer, Sukumar, who was hit by Gaikwad said that the MP broke his glasses, used bad words and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

