Sena MP Gaikwad files complaint against Air India, takes train to Mumbai

ANI
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 9:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 9:28 pm IST

New Delhi: In what could be termed as a blame game, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Friday submitted a complaint against Air India before the Delhi Police alleging that he was pushed and yelled on. 

In his complaint, Gaikwad, who allegedly manhandled Air India staffer, said he was made to travel by Air India on economy class even as he had business class ticket.

According to reports, after filing the report, the MP reportedly took a train back to Delhi, as most of the airlines had 'grounded' him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Gaikwad on a complaint by Air India and its staff member.

“We have received two complaints, one from Air India and other for Ravindra Gaikwad. The Delhi Police has sent both the complaints to the prosecution branch for further examination under professional due procedure. Following the examination, a case under Sections 308 and 355 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gaikwad. For thorough and detailed probe the FIR has been transferred to crime branch,” Delhi Police spokesperson Devendra Pathak told ANI.

He further said that the Delhi police has acted appropriately and promptly in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra downplayed reports suggesting that Air India is considering banning him from boarding its flights.

"I have the tickets, they can't blacklist me. I will board the Delhi-Pune Air India flight this evening. How can they not allow me?" he said.

Gaikwad also remained unapologetic about the incident and dared the Delhi Police to arrest him.

Meanwhile, all the airlines have banned Gaikwad from boarding their flights.

Air India Duty Manager Sukumar, who was assaulted by Gaikwad, today asserted that the elected representatives need to behave in a decent manner.

 “I am not scared at all, either with Gaikwad or with the Shiv Sena. I have been serving public and have also faced many who get irritated on such issues. It’s a common thing for me,” he added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Centre also took cognizance of the incident and assured a thorough probe into the matter.

Tags: air india, ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

