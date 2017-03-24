The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

India, All India

Like Sidhu, NTR too faced controversy over film shoot

THE ASIAN AGE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 1:26 am IST

Mr Sidhu justified his TV appearances saying he gets an income that gives him the strength to take on corrupt politicians.

Navjot Singh Sidhu
 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hyderabad: The decision of Punjab sports and culture minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to continue to shoot for his popular TV show has raised questions over whether a minister while discharging his Constitutional office is allowed to undertake other activity that is not directly connected to his duties as minister.

Mr Sidhu has said he wants to earn money for himself, raising another controversy as the code of conduct for ministers expresses itself against such a practice.

This controversy is similar to the one that arose when then AP chief minister N.T. Rama Rao decided to act in and direct a film, Brahmarshi Viswamitra, in 1989. The decision was challenged in the AP high court by a petitioner, Vidadala Harinathababu, Guntur district Youth Congress president, seeking NTR’s dismissal as chief minister.

The court headed by then Chief Justice Yogeswar Dayal held that there was no law restricting a chief minister or a minister from continuing an activity other than that for the post he is holding.

While dismissing the petition, the division bench headed by Justice Dayal gave out a lengthy verdict, holding that it was for the enforcing authority of the code of conduct for ministers to decide the nature of action in such instances, and not for the high court. There was no law prohibiting a minister from discharging functions other than as a minister, the court said.

The then attorney-general K. Parasaran, in his capacity as amicus curiae or friend of the court, had held that “the freedom of a chief minister to engage himself in any activity cannot be denied... in the interest of general public and to sustain the purity of public life, the holder of such office should not engage himself in any activity which leads directly to personal gain in material terms or which will undermine the dignity of the office”.

Mr Sidhu decision to participate in TV shows to “earn” money is still an area of dispute as it is prohibited by the code of conduct for ministers. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who, as per the AP high court verdict, is the competent authority to take a call on such matters, has sought legal opinion from the state’s Advocate General Atul Nanda before forming his opinion.

Mr Nanda has apparently advised Mr Sidhu against continuing his programme.

Mr Sidhu justified his TV appearances saying he gets an income that gives him the strength to take on corrupt politicians since he does not consider politics as a business. He said, “If I do TV I will leave Chandigarh at 3 pm, reach Mumbai at 5 pm, shoot all night and take a 3 am flight and be here at 5 am when no one has even woken up and will be at work by 7 am.” His wife Navjot Kaur supported him and said Mr Sidhu has to run his household and in any case does all his TV work on a Saturday.

Attorney-general Mukul Rohatgi, when asked about the Sidhu controversy, said there was no provision in the Constituion to disqualify an MLA or minister if he engaged in a private business.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, tv show, n.t. rama rao

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

2

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

3

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

4

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

5

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham