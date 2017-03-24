The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t care about murder, there are many cases against me: Sena MP to AI attendant

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 9:19 am IST

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has bragged that he had hit an Air India staffer 25 times for refusing a business class seat.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who hit an Air India staffer with his slipper at Delhi airport, on Thursday bragged about how he’d done it 25 times after refusing to get off Flight AI 852.

But this extraordinary portrayal of arrogance may not be the worst part of the incident. According to reports, the 83-second video clip that has emerged shows an Air India stewardess repeatedly pleading with the MP to stop hitting the staffer, as he was a ‘democratic leader’ and a ‘role model’.

At one point in the video, the stewardess is heard telling the MP, “Aap fenk denge toh murder case ho jayega na, sir (If you throw him down, it will be a murder case, sir)”. The MP is heard replying: “Hone do na, bahut cases hai hamare upar (Let it happen, there are many cases against me).”

 “Yes, I beat him as he misbehaved with me. I hit Air India staffer 25 times” Gaikwad said to the media on Thursday, adding that the staffer “raised his voice” and said “What MP? I will talk to Modi”.

"Do you expect me to hear their abuses quietly? What should have I done? He first misbehaved with me," Gaikwad told ANI. “I won’t take abuses from anyone. I am a Shiv Sena MP, not BJP,” he added.

He further said that he had filed a complaint regarding the seating arrangement but nobody was there to answer the problem, adding that he had take such an action.

"I will complain about this misbehaviour in the Parliament. They can complain whoever they want to, I will give my answer," he said.

Meanwhile, the Air India staffer, Sukumar, who was hit by Gaikwad said that the MP broke his glasses, used bad words and humiliated him in front of the entire crew.

"When I told him what he (Gaikwad) is asking isn't possible, he became abusive and started using foul language. God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs," the Air India staffer said.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when the scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

An Air India spokesperson said a team has been constituted to probe the entire incident. “FIR lodged, examining creation of no fly list of unruly passengers,” Air India said.

Air India will also register another FIR against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for forcibly holding the flight and delaying it for 40 minutes.

Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, "No political party will encourage physical assault. It should never have happened."

Incidentally, Gaikwad was one of 11 Shiv Sena MPs who allegedly force-fed a chapati to a Muslim catering supervisor at the new Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, even though he was on a Ramzan fast.

Tags: shiv sena, ravindra gaikwad, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

2

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

3

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

4

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

5

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham