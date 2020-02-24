Monday, Feb 24, 2020 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

Head constable killed in CAA clash in Delhi: Police

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2020, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2020, 4:17 pm IST

Clashes break out between pro and anti-CAA protesters in Maujpur locality of Delhi

Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020. (PTI)
 Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said that a head constable was killed during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi today.

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged lieutenant governor of Delhi and the Union home minister to restore order.

Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate violence, he said.

