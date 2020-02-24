Corona: Four more Indians test positive on cruise ship

The Indian embassy in Tokyo said on Sunday that these new cases are being treated in hospital and all Indians are responding well.

New Delhi: Four more Indians onboard luxury ship Diamond Princess have tested positive to Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) taking the total number of infected Indians to 12. The Indian embassy in Tokyo said on Sunday that these new cases are being treated in hospital and all Indians are responding well.

“@IndianEmbTokyo hoped that no additional Indian nationals onboard Diamond Princess would test positive for COVID19. Unfortunately, results received as of 1200 JST include four Indian crew members having tested positive. All 12 Indians are responding well to treatment,” Indian officials tweeted.

“Japanese authorities confirmed that samples from all onboard Diamond Princess collected for PCR test are being processed. All results expected by February 25-26. Indian nationals on the ship, who would not test positive, will be facilitated by Indian Embassy in Tokyo soon after,” the Indian embassy in Tokyo said.

Passengers showing no signs of the virus started deboarding the ship after the quarantine period ended last week. The embassy had on Saturday said that all Indian nationals, amongst others, onboard Diamond Princess too will be tested by the Japanese authorities after they disembarked on Friday.

However, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that over 1,000 passengers and crew will remain on board the ship after the disembarkations begin.

“As of 1000 JST, no additional new cases in respect of Indian nationals testing positive for COVID19 since yesterday onboard Diamond Princess…@IndianEmbTokyo sincerely hopes that none will show any sign of COVID19, enabling further facilitation,” the embassy had said on Saturday.

The ship was kept for quarantine off coast Yokohoma. However, questions are now being raised over the effectiveness of quarantine measures after a woman, earlier tes-ted negative and allowed to disembark from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess, later tested positive.

The woman in her 60s returned to her home in Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo by train after disembarking the Diamond Princess on Wednesday, but later developed fever and tested positive on Saturday, new agencies reported. More than 20 foreigners evacuated from the ship have also tested positive after returning home.