Watch: Modi takes holy dip at 'Kumbh Mela', honours sanitation workers

Earlier in Gorakhpur, Modi launched the PM-KISAN, the scheme announced in the interim budget 2019-20.

Following aarti, PM Modi attended Swachh Kumbh Swachh Seva at Prayagraj. (Photo: ANI)
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi wore a black robe as he stepped into the water. After taking the holy dip in river Ganga Prime Minister performed aarti and offered prayers at the Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Following aarti, PM Modi attended 'Swachh Kumbh Swachh Seva' at Prayagraj.

PM met sanitation workers of Kumbh, interacted with them, washed their feet and honoured them.

Modi later took the dais at the 'Swachh Kumbh Swachh Abhaar.'

Earlier in Gorakhpur, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), the scheme announced in the interim budget 2019-20.

So far BJP President Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his full cabinet have taken a dip in the Sangam.

Millions of devotees come to bathe during the Maha Kumbh which began on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will end on March 4, on Mahashivratri.

