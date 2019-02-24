Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

War rumours leads to panic buying of essentials in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 7:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 7:50 am IST

Extra long queues could be seen also at the automated teller machines (ATMs) across Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley.

Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)
 Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The police crackdown on separatists and airlifting of more than eleven thousand Central armed forces personnel to Srinagar from Delhi overnight set off a variety of rumours in the Kashmir Valley and a resultant panic buying of essentials.

The rumours that filled the air spoke about breaking out of active hostilities between India and Pakistan and imminent repeal of Article 35A of the Constitution either by a Supreme Court ruling or through a Presidential ordinance.

Yet another rumour mentioned about “death” of prominent separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for the past 22 months. Incidentally, a Delhi court on Saturday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of Mr. Shah, arrested in a decade-old money laundering case, till April 2.

Amid these rumours, the marketplaces were hit by panic buying and soon shelves were stripped of essentials.

Extra long queues could be seen also at the automated teller machines (ATMs) across Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley.

Some parts of Srinagar including civil lines area witnessed a partial shutdown against the arrest of dozens of separatists leaders and workers, mainly those belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami, and that of pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Muhammad Yasin Malik.      

Meanwhile, various separatist organizations and also some mainstream parties and their leaders have criticized the government over the police crackdown on separatists, saying it could instead of easing tensions in the Valley aggravate the situation on ground.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the legality of the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and others, saying the “arbitrary” move will only “precipitate matters”. She tweeted, “In the past 24 hours, Hurriyat leaders & workers of Jamaat organisation have been arrested. Fail to understand such an arbitrary move which will only precipitate matters in Jammu & Kashmir.”

She then asked, “Under what legal grounds are their arrests justified? You can imprison a person but not his ideas”.

Peoples’ Conference leader and BJP ally Sajad Gani Lone wrote on micro-blogging site “Gov seems to be on an arrest spree. Just a word of caution. Large scale arrests took place in 1990. Leaders were ferried to Jodhpur and many jails across the country. Things worsened. This is a tried tested and failed model. Please desist from it. It won’t work. Things will worsen.”

Separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also took to Twitter.com to denounce the move. He said, “Strongly Condemn the nocturnal crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and cadres and the arrest of Yasin Malik. Such illegal and coercive measures against Kashmiri’s are futile and will not change realities on ground. Force and intimidation will only worsen the situation”.

‘Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)’, an alliance of key separatist leaders, said that “arbitrary” arrest of Mr. Malik and the mass crackdown on the Jamaat leaders and activists appeared to be “not only part of the continued policy of suppression of pro self-determination leadership and narrative, but in the case of hearing of Article 35A in Indian Supreme Court most likely on Monday, an indication of what may be expected”.

“The deployment of additional 12,000 paramilitary forces on an urgent basis also indicates that something is cooking in this regard,” a statement issued by it said. It called for a general strike in Kashmir against the arrests and possible tinkering of Article 35A on Sunday.

CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while reacting to the police crackdown on separatists said, “It won’t solve the problem we are faced with in Kashmir. Rather it can aggravate the situation on the ground.” He added, such arrests and crackdowns have taken place in the past also “but our experience tells us that such moves failed to open the way forward or help towards bringing about peace and tranquillity in the State.”

Former lawmaker and leader of Awami Itehad Party (AIP) Engineer Rashid in his reaction appealed the Centre “to stop terrorising Kashmiris and understand the fact that they are not enemies of India but simply want political dispute to be resolved for a permanent peace in the entire sub-continent”. He said, “By trying to silence the genuine political voices New Delhi is only pushing Kashmiris to the wall. Such harsh measures will add further anger and disappointment among the masses”.

Tags: kashmir valley, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

Reports suggest that the girls vanished at around 3 AM on Saturday and the police who arrived at the shelter home found tampered grill near the main gate. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

7, including Muzaffarpur witnesses, flee shelter home

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

Hijack alert sounded at all airports

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased mother, Bharti (30), flung herself before a running train after she put the body of her dead son on the ground. (Photo: File/Representational)

MP: Woman walks with son’s body, ends life

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham