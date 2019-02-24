Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 7:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 7:52 am IST

Recalling the recent deadly attack on CRPF personnel by a lone suicide bomber allegedly handled by Pakistan based Jaishe-e-Mohammed.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been moved for a direction to the Centre to constitute an inquiry commission headed by a retired apex court judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct into the Uri and Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel last week.

The PIL by advocate Vineet Dhanda also sought a direction to find out various administrative lapses, if any and the “role played by Indian Nationals in helping the terrorists from Pakistan in executing” the attacks. He wanted the court to seek a detailed report regarding the action taken against the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders who are actively involved in anti- national activities.

The PIL urged the government to with draw the security cover to APHC leaders and freeze all their accounts and submit an action taken report before the court.

Recalling the recent deadly attack on CRPF personnel by a lone suicide bomber allegedly handled by Pakistan based Jaishe-e-Mohammed.

The petition submitted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Kargil War in 1999 has worsened as more than 4000 soldiers have been killed in the country after the Kargil operations.

The problem of terrorism, political supported terrorism and misguidance of innocent youth of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is at peak at present and the young is being misguided towards terrorism and attacking their own armed forces, the petition said.

“The religious leaders as well as political leaders belonging to the State of Jammu and Kashmir are actively involved in destabilizing the State and misguiding the youth with a fake dream of Independent Jammu and Kashmir. The political parties like AHPC are playing a very negative role in destabilizing the State by actively involving with pro-Pakistan outfits as well as provoking the innocent youth. It alleged that the Central Government is watching these developments as a mute spectator by not taking action against local political parties who are actively involved in supporting terrorism in the State.

Tags: supreme court, pulwama attack

Latest From India

Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)

War rumours leads to panic buying of essentials in J&K

Reports suggest that the girls vanished at around 3 AM on Saturday and the police who arrived at the shelter home found tampered grill near the main gate. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

7, including Muzaffarpur witnesses, flee shelter home

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

Hijack alert sounded at all airports

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased mother, Bharti (30), flung herself before a running train after she put the body of her dead son on the ground. (Photo: File/Representational)

MP: Woman walks with son’s body, ends life

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham