Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

Recalling the recent deadly attack on CRPF personnel by a lone suicide bomber allegedly handled by Pakistan based Jaishe-e-Mohammed.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been moved for a direction to the Centre to constitute an inquiry commission headed by a retired apex court judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct into the Uri and Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel last week.

The PIL by advocate Vineet Dhanda also sought a direction to find out various administrative lapses, if any and the “role played by Indian Nationals in helping the terrorists from Pakistan in executing” the attacks. He wanted the court to seek a detailed report regarding the action taken against the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders who are actively involved in anti- national activities.

The PIL urged the government to with draw the security cover to APHC leaders and freeze all their accounts and submit an action taken report before the court.

The petition submitted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Kargil War in 1999 has worsened as more than 4000 soldiers have been killed in the country after the Kargil operations.

The problem of terrorism, political supported terrorism and misguidance of innocent youth of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is at peak at present and the young is being misguided towards terrorism and attacking their own armed forces, the petition said.

“The religious leaders as well as political leaders belonging to the State of Jammu and Kashmir are actively involved in destabilizing the State and misguiding the youth with a fake dream of Independent Jammu and Kashmir. The political parties like AHPC are playing a very negative role in destabilizing the State by actively involving with pro-Pakistan outfits as well as provoking the innocent youth. It alleged that the Central Government is watching these developments as a mute spectator by not taking action against local political parties who are actively involved in supporting terrorism in the State.