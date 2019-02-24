Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi bats for martyr status to all Pulwama bravehearts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 2:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 7:55 am IST

Rahul Gandhi’s comment comes a little more than a week after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with students on ‘Shiksha Dasha aur Disha’ at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with students on ‘Shiksha Dasha aur Disha’ at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Having taken the government head-on over the Pulwama attack, the Congress party said, on Saturday, that if voted to power it would accord martyr status to all paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty.

“Paramilitary jawans don’t get ‘martyr’ status. They should get it, and if we come to power they will be accorded that status,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while replying to a question during an interaction with university students here.

Mr Gandhi’s comment comes a little more than a week after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

“If you see, I am much in contact with paramilitary forces because of the security provided by them to me (during events). These jawans, whether from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, or CISF, suffer more casualty but get less infrastructure support, which is not good,” he said during the ‘Shiksha: Dasha Aur Disha’ programme at the JLN Stadium here.

Congress had ratcheted up its attack on the government within a week of the terror strike in Pulwama forming a Task Force to prepare a security blueprint and questioning the government over intelligence failure.

On Saturday, the Congress president also took pot-shots at the Modi government over the job crisis staring at the country and accused the government of not wanting to accept that there was a job crisis. He said that the Prime Minister should hold discussions with the youth to address the issue.

The Congress president further claimed, “In a county of over 1.2 billion people, India is creating about 450 jobs per 24 hours while China is creating 50,000 jobs in the same 24 hours.”

“Our Prime Minister doesn’t seem to think this is a problem,” he said, adding, “We need to first acknowledge that there is a problem and then we need to galvanise support to fight it. That is what we (Congress) believe in.”

Mr Gandhi also asserted that the state must pay for a large part of education of the students.

Tags: pulwama attack, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)

War rumours leads to panic buying of essentials in J&K

Reports suggest that the girls vanished at around 3 AM on Saturday and the police who arrived at the shelter home found tampered grill near the main gate. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

7, including Muzaffarpur witnesses, flee shelter home

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

Hijack alert sounded at all airports

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham