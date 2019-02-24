Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

India, All India

Nirmala Sitharaman inspects fire mishap site near Aero India venue

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 3:21 pm IST

An overheated silencer of a vehicle was the probable cause of the fire that gutted about 300 cars in the parking area of Aero India show.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the cause of the fire. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the cause of the fire. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: An overheated silencer of a vehicle was the probable cause of the fire that gutted about 300 cars in the parking area of Aero India show here, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was informed by officials Sunday during her visit to the spot.

Sitharaman inspected the mishap site outside the Yelahanka Air Force Station, a day after the fire, and was briefed by the Indian Air Force officials, DG Fire Services and the head of Disaster Management Team about the incident, a Defence spokesman said.

A major fire swept through the parking area, far away from the venue of Asia's premier air show, gutting about 300 cars on Saturday, but there were no casualties.

The five-day biennial air show went on unaffected by the fire incident, which came four days after two jets of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot a day before the opening of the event on February 19.

The fire brigade and Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had doused the blaze in about 40 minutes after it was noticed around noon.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the cause of the fire.

The officials, who briefed Sitharaman Sunday, told her that the probable cause of the mishap was fire from an overheated silencer of one of the parked cars and accentuated by strong wings, it spread quickly, the spokesman said.

Within minutes after the fire broke out, a response was activated and there was a quick assessment of the situation and joint planning by stakeholders, the spokesman said, adding some cars were broke open. The cars then were pushed out of the fire area to create an artificial break in the fire, he added.

As many as 77 vehicles were broken open, of which 16, were already on fire to an extent, he said. A help desk with phone numbers 9480801415 and 080-22942536 had been set up under DCP (Law and Order) to help those who had lost their vehicles in the fire to get certificates for facilitating insurance claim, the spokesman said.

The survey of damaged vehicles by insurance companies was also being facilitated by the help desk, he added.

The Defence Ministry expressed its concern and sympathy towards visitors who lost their vehicles in the accident.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, aero india show, indian air force
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Amit Shah also said that there is zero tolerance on terrorism and Pulwama terror attack would be avenged. (Photo: ANI)

Those who provoke youth of valley, send their children abroad: Amit Shah

Drought like situation in Karnataka low due to deficit rainfall

'We are contemplating to support independent candidates or smaller parties in the polls instead of major political parties, such as alliances of BJP-Shiv Sena or Congress-NCP, as they all neglected our key demands,' said convener Maratha Kranti Morcha Sanjeev Bhor-Patil. (Photo: File)

Maratha Kranti Morcha not to back major parties in Lok Sabha polls for neglecting demands

The Governor appealed to the people that the induction of forces should be seen only in the context of conducting elections and should not be attributed to any other cause. (Photo: PTI)

J&K Governor reviews security in backdrop of Pulwama, LS polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin students develop device for automatic watering of plants in Singapore

2

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

3

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

4

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

5

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham