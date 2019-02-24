National War Memorial to honour Jawans who laid down their lives defending India

Names of martyrs have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises Chakravyuh’.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the National War Memorial, located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital, to the nation on Monday.

He will dedicate the memorial at a solemn function in accordance with military traditions, according to an official release.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence, it said.

The memorial is for the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during Sino-Indian war in1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

The memorial also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifice in UN Peace Keeping Missions, during HADR Operations, Counter Insurgency Operations and Low Intensity Capital Operation (LICO).

The monument has four concentric circles, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra’ or Circle of Immortality, the ‘Veerta Chakra’ or Circle of Bravery, the ‘Tyag Chakra’ or Circle of Sacrifice, the ‘Rakshak Chakra’ or Circle of Protection.

The complex also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

Likewise, 16 walls have been constructed in the Tyag Chakra for paying homage to the 25,942 battle casualties.

The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock.

The complex also has graphic panels and stone murals. Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees -- Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar.

Acceding to a long-pending demand of the armed forces, the government in October 2015 had approved the project for building a National War Memorial and a National War Museum near India Gate in memory of over 22,500 jawans who laid down their lives post-Independence.