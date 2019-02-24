Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, All India

National War Memorial to honour Jawans who laid down their lives defending India

ANI
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

Names of martyrs have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises Chakravyuh’.

The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock. (Photo: ANI)
 The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the National War Memorial, located next to India Gate in the heart of the national capital, to the nation on Monday.

He will dedicate the memorial at a solemn function in accordance with military traditions, according to an official release.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence, it said.

The memorial is for the soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during Sino-Indian war in1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

The memorial also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifice in UN Peace Keeping Missions, during HADR Operations, Counter Insurgency Operations and Low Intensity Capital Operation (LICO).

The monument has four concentric circles, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra’ or Circle of Immortality, the ‘Veerta Chakra’ or Circle of Bravery, the ‘Tyag Chakra’ or Circle of Sacrifice, the ‘Rakshak Chakra’ or Circle of Protection.

The complex also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

Likewise, 16 walls have been constructed in the Tyag Chakra for paying homage to the 25,942 battle casualties.

The names of soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises the ancient Indian war formation ‘Chakravyuh’.

The outermost circle called Rakshak Chakra comprises rows of more than 600 dense trees with each tree representing many soldiers who guard the territorial integrity of the nation round-the-clock.

The complex also has graphic panels and stone murals. Busts of the 21 awardees of Param Veer Chakra have been installed at Param Yoddha Sthal which includes three living awardees -- Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Bana Singh (Retd), Sub Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sub Sanjay Kumar.

Acceding to a long-pending demand of the armed forces, the government in October 2015 had approved the project for building a National War Memorial and a National War Museum near India Gate in memory of over 22,500 jawans who laid down their lives post-Independence.

Tags: jawans, national war memorial, national war museum, india gate, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

After launching the scheme, the Prime Minister also handed over certificates to select beneficiaries of the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi launches 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme in Gorakhpur

Modi also spoke about the steps being taken by his government to combat terrorism in the 53rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on Monday

Vankwani, a member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was part of a foreign delegation which was invited to attend the Kumbh Mela. (Photo:ANI)

Pakistan parliamentarian meets PM Modi, EAM Sushma Swaraj

The 19-year-old BSc student said she was not able to attend Chemistry classes for many days and had asked for help for her practical examination from the professor. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Professor arrested for demanding 'sexual favours' from student

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham