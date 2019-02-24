Hijack alert sounded at all airports

This is significant, given the Pulwama terror attack on Feb 14 when a terrorist detonated a vehicle crammed with explosives next to a CRPF convoy.

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

New Delhi: Air India’s Mumbai control centre on Saturday received a phone call threatening to hijack its plane to Pakistan, following which Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ordered all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security.

The BCAS also called for strict access control to regulate entry into the airport terminal building, enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including random screening at the main gate, surveillance through CCTV, strengthening of perimeter patrolling and quick reaction teams, as well as manning of cargo and vehicular entry gates with strong armed support.