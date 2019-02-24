Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Hooch toll rises to 89 in Assam, 2 arrested

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 7:22 am IST

More and more people are coming to the hospital complaining of acute pain and the latest count found 158 patients.

The Assam government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.
 The Assam government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

Guwahati: The hooch tragedy, which has rocked the tea gardens of Upper Assam, continues to escalate with the official death toll figure touching 89 on Saturday and threatening to cross over 100 with more and more people falling sick. It has forced the government to rush doctors from Nagaon, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh to meet the crisis. The unofficial death toll figure, however, is stated to be 104 as many garden workers were reported to have died at their home and were not brought to hospitals.

Of the deceased, 50 had been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital; 35 at Golaghat Civil Hospital; and four in Titabor area. Police suspects poisonous methyl alcohol mixed in the liquor.

The Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was camping in Jorhat, told reporters that Jorhat Medical College and Hospital would only admit the serious patients to concentrate on the 100 odd people struggling for their lives.

More and more people are coming to the hospital complaining of acute pain and the latest count found 158 patients.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also rushed to the Upper Assam district.

The incident came to light first at Halmira tea garden area, about 5 km from Golaghat district headquarters. However, similar incidents were reported later from tea gardens of Jorhat districts. Mostly the tea garden labourers fell critically ill after consuming hooch and had to be hospitalised.

The Assam government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

Mr Sarma said, “We will conduct an inquiry to unearth as to what happened and how many people lost their lives. Doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospital in the neighbouring Dibrugarh district and Tezpur Medical College in Sonitpur district were rushed to Jorhat and Golaghat to assist in the treatment of the affected people.”

 “Police is also inquiring into the incident. We have taken this very seriously. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident,” he added.

Two persons have been arrested. The Assam government has announced a one-man inquiry commission. The Upper Assam division commissioner, Julie Sonowal, will inquire into the corollaries of events leading to the death of the people.

Tags: sarbananda sonowal, assam hooch tragedy

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)

War rumours leads to panic buying of essentials in J&K

Reports suggest that the girls vanished at around 3 AM on Saturday and the police who arrived at the shelter home found tampered grill near the main gate. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

7, including Muzaffarpur witnesses, flee shelter home

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

Hijack alert sounded at all airports

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham