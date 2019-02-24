Hooch toll rises to 89 in Assam, 2 arrested

More and more people are coming to the hospital complaining of acute pain and the latest count found 158 patients.

The Assam government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for those who died and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

Guwahati: The hooch tragedy, which has rocked the tea gardens of Upper Assam, continues to escalate with the official death toll figure touching 89 on Saturday and threatening to cross over 100 with more and more people falling sick. It has forced the government to rush doctors from Nagaon, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh to meet the crisis. The unofficial death toll figure, however, is stated to be 104 as many garden workers were reported to have died at their home and were not brought to hospitals.

Of the deceased, 50 had been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital; 35 at Golaghat Civil Hospital; and four in Titabor area. Police suspects poisonous methyl alcohol mixed in the liquor.

The Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was camping in Jorhat, told reporters that Jorhat Medical College and Hospital would only admit the serious patients to concentrate on the 100 odd people struggling for their lives.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also rushed to the Upper Assam district.

The incident came to light first at Halmira tea garden area, about 5 km from Golaghat district headquarters. However, similar incidents were reported later from tea gardens of Jorhat districts. Mostly the tea garden labourers fell critically ill after consuming hooch and had to be hospitalised.

Mr Sarma said, “We will conduct an inquiry to unearth as to what happened and how many people lost their lives. Doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospital in the neighbouring Dibrugarh district and Tezpur Medical College in Sonitpur district were rushed to Jorhat and Golaghat to assist in the treatment of the affected people.”

“Police is also inquiring into the incident. We have taken this very seriously. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident,” he added.

Two persons have been arrested. The Assam government has announced a one-man inquiry commission. The Upper Assam division commissioner, Julie Sonowal, will inquire into the corollaries of events leading to the death of the people.