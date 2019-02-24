Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

Arunachal Pradesh CM withdraws PRC order after Arunachal violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 7:55 am IST

In fact, the venue for the first Itanagar International Film Festival at IG Park was also vandalised as protestors clashed with police.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: A day after violence rocked Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu was compelled to withdraw the decision of his government to grant permanent resident certificate (PRC) to non-Arunachal Pradesh Schedule Tribe (non-APSTs) communities of Namsai and Changlang districts.

Mr Khandu said, “Keeping in view the present situation, the government has decided not to take up the PRC matter in the current Assembly session.”

In view of the violence, the state government has suspended all Internet services for the next 24 hours with immediate effect in order to avoid rumour mongering through social media platforms. The problem had started soon after Mr Khandu and his deputy, Chowna Mein, announced that the government was planning to table the recommendation of the Joint High Power Committee on granting PRC to non-APST communities. More than 18 organisations, mostly from Namsai and Changlang district, not only opposed the announcement but also called for a 48-hour bandh against the proposed move to grant PRC to several communities.

The tension has been prevailing in the area since the non-APST communities of Namsai and Changlang districts organised a rally in Mahadevpur in Lekang Assembly constituency seeking PRC for the people belonging to communities such as Deori, Sonowal, Kachari, Moran, Adivasi, and Mishing. The government had formed a Joint High Power Committee to study and send recommendation to the government on granting PRC to non-indigenous citizens of the state.

The 48-hour bandh called from Thursday was peaceful. However, on Friday night, it turned violent with protestors resorting to stone pelting and vandalism all across Itanagar. In fact, the venue for the first Itanagar International Film Festival at IG Park was also vandalised as protestors clashed with police.

The protestors were so aggressive that they also set ablaze the AAPSU office as well.

Tags: pema khandu, permanent resident certificate

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court moved for probe into Pulwama attack

Coffins lie at the CRPF camp in Budgam on February 15 (Photo: PTI)

War rumours leads to panic buying of essentials in J&K

Reports suggest that the girls vanished at around 3 AM on Saturday and the police who arrived at the shelter home found tampered grill near the main gate. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

7, including Muzaffarpur witnesses, flee shelter home

The aviation security watchdog asked airports to ensure various measures, including intensive checking of vehicles, to prevent possibility of bomb attacks.

Hijack alert sounded at all airports

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham