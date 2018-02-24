The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 AM IST

India, All India

Sunanda case: Notice to Centre, Delhi on Swami petition for probe

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 12:26 am IST

The Delhi high court had on October 26 last year rejected Dr Swami’s plea for a court-monitored SIT probe into Pushkar’s death.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on the special leave petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking a SIT probe into the “mysterious death” of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Cong-ress MP Sashi Tharoor, on January 17, 2014, at a hotel in the capital.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and A.M. Kanwilkar while issuing notice made it clear that the question of maintainability will be decided first before taking up the issue on merits. The court wanted Dr Swami to satisfy whether a third party, who is not in any way connected with the victim, could seek such a remedy. Dr Swami said the high court had erroneously rejected his petition.

Dr Swami has moved the apex court after the Delhi high court had in October last year rejected the plea for a probe by a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) observing that being a politician he has no locus standi to file such a petition. He said he had filed a petition against former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case and he would satisfy his locus standi.

He claimed that it took nearly one year for the Delhi police to lodge FIR in the case and the post-mortem report said that Pushkar had died of unnatural death. The bench, however, asked him to argue on the issue of maintainability.

The Delhi high court had on October 26 last year rejected Dr Swami’s plea for a court-monitored SIT probe into Pushkar’s death.

Tags: subramanian swamy, sunanda pushkar case

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham