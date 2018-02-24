The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

India, All India

SC collegium recommends 37 new additional judges for high courts

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 9:57 am IST

The collegium's recommendations, comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, were posted on SC website.

The collegium in a resolution said it had received certain complaints against some of the recommendees in the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but did not see any merit in them. (Photo: Asian Age)
 The collegium in a resolution said it had received certain complaints against some of the recommendees in the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but did not see any merit in them. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Friday made public the names of 37 additional high court judges it has recommended for appointment as permanent judges of the high courts of Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay.

The collegium in a resolution said it had received certain complaints against some of the recommendees in the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but did not see any merit in them.

The recommendations made on Thursday by the collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, were posted on the official website of the top court.

Those recommended to be appointed as permanent Judges in Gujarat High Court are Justices Dr KJ Thaker, RP Dholaria, Ashutosh J Shastri, Biren A Vaishnav, Alpesh Y Kogje, Arvindsingh I Supehia, and BN Karia.

With respect to Dr KJ Thaker, who hails from Gujarat High Court and is currently posted in Allahabad High Court on transfer, the collegium said he would continue to function in there.

Regarding the Allahabad High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Rajul Bhargava, Siddhartha Varma, Sangeeta Chandra, Daya Shankar Tripathi, Shailendra Kumar Agrawal, Sanjay Harkauli, Krishna Pratap Singh, Rekha Dikshit and Satya Narain Agnihotri, to be appointed as permanent Judges.

Those recommended to be appointed as permanent judges in the Rajasthan High Court are Justices Ganga Ram Moolchandani, Deepak Maheshwari, Vijay Kumar Vyas, Goverdhan Bardhar, Pankaj Bhandari, Dinesh Chandra Somani, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Dinesh Mehta, and Vinit Kumar Mathur.

In respect to Kerala High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Sathish Ninan, Devan Ramachandran, P Somarajan, V Shircy and AM Babu to be appointed as permanent judges.

For the Bombay High Court, the collegium recommended that Justices Prakash Deu Naik, Makarand Subhash Karnik, Swapna Sanjiv Joshi, Kishor Kalesh Sonawane, Sangitrao Shamrao Patil and Nutan Dattaram Sardessai be appointed as permanent Judges.

Tags: chief justice of india, supreme court, supreme court collegium, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham