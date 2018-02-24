MP bypolls in key constituencies begin ahead of Assembly elections

Both the seats, which are part of Shivpuri and Ashoknagar respectively, fall into the bastion of Cong leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The EVM at Kolaras' booth number 57 were not working at the time of reporting and people were waiting outside the booth since morning to cast their votes. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: The voting for by-polls in two key assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh - Mungaoli and Kolaras is underway.

However, the EVM at Kolaras' booth number 57 were not working at the time of reporting and people were waiting outside the booth since morning to cast their votes.

"I have been standing in the queue for the past one hour, voting has not started since the EVM is not working" complained a local at Kolaras.

Ahead of the by-polls in two state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala levied strong accusations on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He blamed the BJP of murdering the democracy by meddling with the electoral process of the state and influencing the election results.

Meanwhile, voting also started for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections in 95 wards.