The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu’s bail plea in treasury case

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 3:45 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 4:50 am IST

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the treasury between 1991 and 1994.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: AP)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: AP)

Patna: The Jharkhand high court on Friday rejected RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail petition in connection with the Deoghar treasury case.

The court observed that Lalu Yadav was the finance minister and chief minister of Bihar during the period and had knowledge about the scam.  

Lawyers, appearing on behalf of the RJD chief, had appealed for bail on health ground, which was opposed by the CBI.

“Lalu Yadav had moved Jharkhand high court seeking bail in connection with the Deoghar treasury case in which he is serving a jail term of three-and-a-half years,” senior lawyer Surendra Singh said.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of `89.27 lakh from the treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The high court is expected to hear on March 9 Lalu Yadav’s bail petition in connection with the illegal withdrawal of `33.61 crore from Chaibasa treasury case in which he was convicted for five years on January 24 this year.

The CBI court had convicted Lalu Yadav for offences related to cheating and criminal conspiracy under different sections of the IPC and the prevention corruption act.

Lalu Yadav, who has been held guilty in three fodder scam cases earlier, is facing trial in three more cases estimated to have caused a loss of `950 crore to the exchequer.

Fraudulent withdrawal from government treasuries and use of fake bills and vouchers in the fodder scam had surfaced in 1996. The officials conducting raids in 1996 had found that money was paid to various non-existent companies for supplying fodder to the animal husbandry department.  

Five fodder scam cases were shifted to Jharkhand after the separation of the state from Bihar in 2001.

Legal experts and political observers are of the view that “his troubles may not end soon as he may have to move Supreme Court for bail.”

Tags: jharkhand high court, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham