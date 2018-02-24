Haryana CM upholds Gayatri Mantra in school prayers to enhance culture

Haryana's education minister had earlier said that BJP govt's decision to include Gita shlokas in school syllabi yielded positive results.

'How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion,' said Khattar in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the decision to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in schools was taken to increase the level of education, ethics, and culture in the education system.

"The education department considered a lot of things before bringing this decision. How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion," said Khattar in Mathura.

On February 24, Haryana's Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said they were going to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in the schools.

Sharma said that including Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana yielded positive results.

"Now, we are going to add Gayatri Mantra in the prayer meetings of schools so that the children can understand its meaning," he had said.