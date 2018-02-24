The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana CM upholds Gayatri Mantra in school prayers to enhance culture

ANI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Haryana's education minister had earlier said that BJP govt's decision to include Gita shlokas in school syllabi yielded positive results.

'How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion,' said Khattar in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)
 'How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion,' said Khattar in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the decision to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in schools was taken to increase the level of education, ethics, and culture in the education system.

"The education department considered a lot of things before bringing this decision. How can we increase the level of education, how can we bring ethics and culture into our educational system are some things that were included in the discussion," said Khattar in Mathura.

On February 24, Haryana's Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said they were going to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in the schools.

Sharma said that including Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana yielded positive results.

"Now, we are going to add Gayatri Mantra in the prayer meetings of schools so that the children can understand its meaning," he had said.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, ram bilas sharma, gayatri mantra, haryana bjp government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

2

Samsung slashed price of Galaxy S7 Edge, now starts at Rs 35,900

3

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

4

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

5

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham