Govt changing religious sites into world-class tourist spots: Adityanath

When asked about celebrating Eid al-Fitr he said that India is a secular country and has never stopped anyone from celebrating any festival.

'I got the opportunity to visit this place and we are trying to develop all the religious sites as world-class tourist destinations,' said Chief Minister Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government is trying to develop the various religious sites in the state into world-class tourist destinations.

"I got the opportunity to visit this place and we are trying to develop all the religious sites as world-class tourist destinations," said Chief Minister Adityanath, while interacting with media after visiting Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura.

He is in the city to participate in Lathmar Holi, which will be held in Barsana on Saturday.

When asked about celebrating Eid al-Fitr the chief minister said that as India is a secular country and he has never stopped anyone in the state from celebrating any festival.

"In past 11 months, I have never stopped anyone from celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Christmas. I am a Hindu and like everyone living in this country even I have the right to practice my religion. I am proud of my culture," he said.

He also assured that the government will take all the necessary step to ensure the security and comfort of the pilgrims visiting the state.