The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Steve O'Keefe, whose six wickets came off just 24 balls, helped Australia bundle India out for only 105 in the afternoon session of day two. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test: India struggle, Australia in control - lead by 298 runs
 
India, All India

‘Power doesn't intoxicate, but inspires BJP’: Modi after Maharashtra verdict

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 4:09 pm IST

Modi also said that the Kanpur rail accident was a conspiracy carried out from across the border.

Image for representational purpose only
 Image for representational purpose only

Gonda: Buoyed by the success of his BJP in local body elections in Maharashtra and some other states after demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was committed to root out corruption.

"Odisha, where there is so much poverty, starvation, unemployment and where the BJP did not even have foothold to place its flag, people have given so much support that everyone is taken aback...even the poor of Odisha have come with the BJP," Modi said at an election meeting here.

"Yesterday, Maharashtra gave its verdict and the Congress has been wiped off. Be it civic body polls in Odisha, Maharashtra, Chandigarh or panchayat polls in Gujarat, in three months wherever there were polls, whether BJP had any presence or not, people used their third eye and ensured its victory. This means that my responsibility has increased," he said.

BJP scored an emphatic win in the Maharashtra civic polls, emerging as the largest party in eight of the 10 municipal corporations, while finishing a close second to the Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Modi invoked Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri and said people, with their third eye, can see what is good for them and what is bad.

"...we do not get intoxicated by power. It gives us inspiration to work for the people with full dedication," he said, adding his fight against corruption and black money will continue and he will not allow those who had plundered the country for 70 years to go scot-free.

Addressing the election meeting in the region close to Indo-Nepal border, Modi referred to the recent train tragedy in Kanpur and said findings showed it was a conspiracy and the conspirators carried it out sitting across the border.

"Kanpur rail accident in which hundreds were killed was a conspiracy and conspirators carried it out sitting across the border...Gonda is adjoining Nepal...if the cross-border foes want to carry out their work, is it not necessary that more vigil is maintained in Gonda?" Modi posed.

"Gonda needs to elect only those who are full of patriotism, only then we can do anything good for Gonda," he said.

"There should not be any mistake in these elections...be it the SP or the BSP, not a single seat should go to them...100 per cent seats should be won by the BJP," Modi asserted.

Reaffirming his commitment to stamp out corruption, Modi said, "Since I took stern steps against corruption and banned notes, big forces are out to mislead the country. But, the poorest of the poor can detect the truth."

He took the opportunity to slam his bitter political foes Mulayam Singh Yadav of the SP and Mayawati of the BSP, saying his note ban decision forced them to come on the same page.

Referring to some problems which he said were unique to this region, Modi claimed tenders were floated to encourage adoption of wrong practices in examinations, like mass copying.

"In Gonda, even theft is carried out as a trade...tenders are floated for allotting examination centres...this is not good for anyone and this should be stopped...this auction of examination centres should be stopped," he said, adding he was afraid of speaking on this issue as it could give the idea to others to follow this trade of SP which needs to be stopped.

"Akhileshji your family has moved forward...you studied in Australia and your children are also studying in schools having huge fees but what will happen to the children of Gonda? Crime attached with education will spoil the coming generations," he said.

Referring to the "PM Fasal Bima Yojna" introduced for the benefit of people, Modi said though BJP-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Haryana have made 50 per cent achievement, only 14 per cent farmers got it in UP.

"Why is Akhileshji so angry with farmers? Samajwad mein kisan dikhayi nahi detey (Do farmers have any place in socialism)?"

"Will those who do not realise your problems be able to help you in any way?" the Prime Minister asked the audience in his typical style.

"No" was the loud reply from the crowd. The Prime Minister also attacked the opponents for seeking evidence for surgical strikes and politicising the issue of 'one rank, one pension' for ex-servicemen, saying it was like humiliating army personnel.

"They (previous UPA government) had made a provision of Rs 500 crore while Rs 12,000 crore were required and army personnel helped us by agreeing to payments in instalments for implementing OROP," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said kesariya (saffron) holi will be celebrated in UP and the first decision by a BJP government will be loan waiver of farmers.

Modi also said a positive outcome for the BJP in the first four phases of UP polls was evident from the worry writ large on the chief minister's face.

Tags: prime minister, narendra modi, bjp, bmc polls, up polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: 2 heroic men rescue little girl trapped in window grille

2

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

3

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

4

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

5

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham