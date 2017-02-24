The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
India, All India

Three Army jawans die in Shopian ambush

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 1:55 am IST

Woman dies after stray bullet hits her.

Army jawans patrol a road near the encounter site in Shopian district. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)
 Army jawans patrol a road near the encounter site in Shopian district. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Srinagar: Three Army jawans were killed and five others, including two officers, were wounded in a militant ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district overnight, officials here said on Thursday.

A woman resident also died after being hit by a “stray bullet” during the brief exchange of fire between the two sides. The two injured officers are Lt. Col. Mukesh Jha and Major Amardeep Singh, the Army sources said.

The soldiers were returning from a search operation when the militants attacked their convoy, injuring six, three of whom later died, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. The slain men are Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather, a resident of Punchpora village in neighbouring Anantnag district, Sapper Sreejith MJ from Palakkad district of Kerala and Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar from district Karouli of Rajasthan.

J&K police in a statement issued here said  that acting on information, a cordon-and-search  operation was carried out by the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and local police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) at Kungnoo in Shopian which, however, “concluded without any arrest or recovery.” It added, “While returning from Kungnoo, the cordon-and-search operation party was attacked by unknown militants at Mulu Chitragam at about 2 am, resulting in injuries to six Army personnel, including two officers of whom three succumbed to their injuries”. 

The statement further said that a woman resident Taja, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Mir of Mulu, “who was hit by a stray bullet inside her house during the crossfire also succumbed to her injuries”. 

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for carrying out the attack. Hizb spokesperson Burhanuddin telephoned reporters to claim that five Army personnel were killed and seven others injured in the ambush.

Reports from Shopian said that with the first light of morning, reinforcements from the Army, J&K police and CRPF laid siege to a vast area around Chitragam to start searches. The local sources said the militants, after carrying out the attack, fled from the area. However, the police took four locals, identified as Bashir Ahmed Wani, Majid Ahmed Wani, Shaheen Ahmed and Muhammad Ayun Mir into custody during searches, reports said. The locals have alleged that the security forces during the search operation ransacked their homes and damaged stationary vehicles besides misbehaving with several people. The police denied the charge.

For some time, the security forces particularly the Army are suffering higher casualties in clashes with militants in Kashmir. During past fortnight, six Army personnel including Major S. Dhaiya died  and more than fifteen security personnel were injured in three separate counterinsurgency operations conducted in the districts of Kulgam, Bandipore and Kupwara. Eight militants and one civilian were also killed in these incidents.

Meanwhile, several protesters were injured in security forces’ teargas and shotgun pellet firing in Palhalan township of north-western Baramulla district on Thursday. Reports said that the security forces went to the area to start a search operation but locals came out of their homes and resisted them, leading to clashes.

Tags: army jawans, special operations group, militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman run over by train is back on her feet immediately

2

This Hyderabadi has been feeding poor for the last five years

3

Watch trailer: Mustafa shows impressive action and romance in Abbas-Mustan's Machine

4

How Harpreet Singh was snubbed at IPL auction after confusion over name

5

Offensive acronyms galore in UP campaign

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham