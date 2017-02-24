The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Mumbai: MNS winning candidate, 8 others injured in attack by mob of 100

Published : Feb 24, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
The mob, apparently comprising of persons from rival parties, allegedly attacked MNS activists present on the spot, a police official said.

MNS candidate Sanjay Turde was attacked by an armed mob in Kurla. (Photo: Facebook)
Mumbai: An MNS leader celebrating victory in the civic poll and eight other party workers were injured when they were allegedly attacked by a mob in suburban Kurla, police said on Friday.

MNS candidate Sanjay Turde was returning home after celebrating his victory in the recently held BMC polls when a mob of around 100 people armed with rods and sticks arrived at his office in Kurla at around 10.30 pm yesterday.

Turde and eight other party workers were injured in the incident and were rushed to hospital, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Parmimder Singh Dahiya said the situation in the area is peaceful.

The victims are undergoing treatment in hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, he said.

A case under IPC sections 141 (unlawful assembly) 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (hurt cause by dangerous weapon), 504 (breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered against unknown persons at VB Nagar police station in Kurla, the DCP said.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

