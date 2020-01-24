Friday, Jan 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:04 AM IST

India, All India

Being harassed by SSG, alleges Mufti’s daughter

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 24, 2020, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2020, 2:44 am IST

Thirty-three-year-old Iltija was recently prevented by the police from visiting her grandfather Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s grave.

Iltija Mufti
SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija on Thursday alleged that she is being “harassed” by special services group (SSG) and said that she would be “safer” without it.

“After being manhandled and illegally detained in Kashmir, I’m now being harassed by SSG which reports to MHA (ministry of home affairs). My right to freedom can’t be curtained under guise of ‘security and safety’. Given that a top cop was caught red handed with militants, I’m certainly safer without them,” Iltija wrote on the Twitter handle of her mother.

In another tweet, she said, “I was constantly monitored by SSG, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and CID in Srinagar. Wish MHA would focus its resources on matters of grave importance as opposed to stalking young women like me. Why waste tax payers’ money”?

Later Iltija said over the phone from Delhi that during her month-long stay in the Valley she was being constantly followed by the sleuths of the intelligence wing of the J&K police.

“They say that they do it for my safety. First of all, I want to ask them am I the only person in the family who has threat perception. What about my aunt whose security they have withdrawn. She (Rubia Sayeed) was kidnapped (by JKLF militants) in 1989...how did they withdraw her security,” she said. “It is not for you to decide where I should go and what and when to talk to media. Who are they to decide those kind of terms for me?”

Thirty-three-year-old Iltija was recently prevented by the police from visiting her grandfather Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s grave in southern Anantnag district on his fourth death anniversary.

