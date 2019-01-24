Snatch voting rights, govt jobs of people with more than 2 kids: Ramdev

'Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights,' Ramdev said.

This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. (Photo: File)

Aligarh: Yog guru Ramdev, who has always expressed concern over controlling population in the country, has advised that the government should snatch away the voting rights of people who go for more than two children.

Citing the rising population of India as reason for need of such actions, Ramdev at an event in Aligarh on Wednesday, said: "To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids and whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled."

While inaugurating Patanjali garment in Aligarh, Ramdev, a bachelor himself told media that such people should not be allowed to contest elections, denied admissions in government schools, do not seek treatment in a government hospital and not allowed to take government jobs.

This was not the first time when the yog guru had made such statement. In November last year, he said that people like him, who do not get married, should be accorded special honours.

