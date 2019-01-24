Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India, All India

Priyanka Gandhi’s rise shows Rahul’s fall, says BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 5:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 5:19 am IST

JP Nadda said the development is the “first official declaration” from the Congress that it has no trust in Mr Gandhi’s leadership.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal entry into the party’s hierarchy, the BJP on Wednesday said the Opposition party’s president Rahul Gandhi opted for a “family alliance” after getting rejected from other parties for the proposed grand alliance. The BJP claimed that the development is an admission of Mr Gandhi’s “failed” leadership and mocked at Congress’ “Priyanka card”, saying it will flop once again like all earlier occasions.

Union minister and BJP’s incharge for Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha polls, J.P. Nadda, said the development is the “first official declaration” from the Congress that it has no trust in Mr Gandhi’s leadership.

“Priyanka Gandhi furthers the legacy of Gandhi Congress Pvt Limited and officially becomes the general secretary of @INCIndia. It is also the first official declaration from the Congress that they do not have trust in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. #ParivarKiCongress,” tweeted Mr Nadda.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters, “The Congress has basically publicly announced that Rahul Gandhi has failed and needs crutches from within the family. Because of his rejection by grand alliance parties, he has opted for a family alliance.”

BJP’s UP unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey claimed that the appointment of Ms Vadra does not pose even a “one per cent challenge”, and asserted that it is a reflection of the Congress’ “dependence on a single family”.

Reacting on the issue, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao tweeted, “Priyanka Vadra (Gandhi) as @INCIndia Gen Secy for UP East is the most un-eventful news of 2019. Yet, for sychofants this is big; earthshaking, groundbreaking. ‘Priyanka card’ was played before every election. It flopped each time. Perils of parivar politics: Fail & thrive. Pity!”

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has projected the Lok Sabha elections as a battle between “naamdar” (dynasts) and “kaamdar” (those who have worked), Mr Patra said the “New India” wants to know who is the Congress’ next leader, as he referred to its succession line from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi followed by Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“All appointments are from one family. And this is the fundamental difference between the Congress and the BJP. In the Congress, the family is party. In the BJP, the party is family,” Mr Patra said.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, 2019 lok sabha polls, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

