PM Modi thanks Netaji family for giving him leader’s cap

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary.

Mr Modi also inaugurated the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I), the Museum on 1857 — India’s first war of Independence, and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art within the Red Fort complex.

Mr Modi also thanked the family of Netaji for presenting him with a cap worn by the leader.

“I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been immediately added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose,” he tweeted

The museum on Netaji and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and Indian National Army (INA). The artefacts include wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA.

A documentary on the freedom fighter and the INA will help visitors understand the vision of the freedom fighter. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lent his voice for the documentary.

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919.

A replica of the memorial erected at the Jallianwala Bagh has also been placed at the museum.

The museum will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

A poem penned by Sarojini Naidu on the plight of Indian soldiers who fought the World War I for the British Empire is part of the artefacts at the museum.

The poem, titled The Gift describes sacrifices made by 1.5 million Indian soldiers in the First World War

The Museum on 1857-India’s first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art showcases art works from 16th century till India’s independence. It has paintings by Amrita Shergil and Raja Ravi Varma on display.

The Prime Minister spent nearly an hour at the museums and shuffled between venues on a golf buggy.



In a tweet earlier, Mr Modi said he bows to Mr Bose on his birth anniversary. “He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India,” he wrote.