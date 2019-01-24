Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

First body pulled out of Meghalaya mine, 42 days after workers got stuck

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

It took six men - 2 from the NDRF, 3 navy men and one civil hospital staffer - to pull out the body from the flooded mine.

The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Meghalaya: One body has been recovered on Thursday from the mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy.

At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine in Khloo Ryngksan of East Jaintia Hills district, when it was flooded on December 13.

