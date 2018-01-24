The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018

India, All India

DGCA suspends licences of two Jet Airways pilots

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2018, 6:24 am IST

Jet Airways had recently sacked the two senior commanders including the lady-pilot.

The serious incident mid-air that could have jeopardised the lives of hundreds of passengers.
 

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended — for five years — the licences of the two pilots, one of them a lady, who had fought in the cockpit during a Jet Airways Mumbai-London flight earlier this month on January 1, top DGCA sources have confirmed. The incident was serious since the cockpit had been left unmanned by the male co-pilot who came out of the cockpit after the lady-pilot had left the cockpit in tears. As per rules, one of the two pilots have to be in the cockpit at all times. The action was taken by the DGCA due to the safety lapses that resulted in endangering of aircraft operations.

Jet Airways had recently sacked the two senior commanders including the lady-pilot. The serious incident mid-air that could have jeopardised the lives of hundreds of passengers. The aircraft had 338 people including 324 passengers on board. Aviation sources had earlier pointed out that there would have been a major catastrophe had the cockpit door shut by mistake and jammed and not responded to the access codes since the pilots would have then been unable to get in. This is why both aviation authorities and Jet Airways have viewed the matter very seriously.

The incident occurred when the lady pilot and her male co-pilot, both of whom are senior pilots in the airline, had an argument in the cockpit of Jet Airways flight 9W 119 from London to Mumbai after take-off. According to sources in the airline, the male co-pilot had allegedly slapped the lady-pilot commander who left the cockpit in tears and started sobbing outside.

Tags: dgca, jet airways

