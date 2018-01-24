Book in MP calls Nehru ‘power hungry’, stirs row

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a host of ministers in his Cabinet were present at some events in the state.

Bhopal: A book, circulated among 30 lakh students across Madhya Pradesh by the ruling BJP on Tuesday to help them prepare for general knowledge quiz competition on the life of the saffron ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, has called Jawaharlal Nehru as “power hungry” and responsible for partition of India.

The book, which termed India’s first Prime Minister Nehru along with founder of Pakistan Mohmmad Ali Jinnah as “greedy for power” holding them responsible for division of the country, was published and circulated by MP unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of BJP, which sponsored the quiz competition.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a host of ministers in his Cabinet were present at some events in the state.

In the page eleven, a chapter titled “Akhand Bharat” in the book, read, “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had then firmly believed that India could have achieved independence without partition. But Nehru and Jinnah walked into the trap of the British because of their greed for power, leaving Indian dream of independence as undivided India shattered”.

BJYM has applied to the Guinness World Records for entry of the event citing that never before such an event was organised based on life of an individual.

Opposition Congress on Tuesday lambasted the event, describing it “a manifestation of narrow mindset of BJP”.