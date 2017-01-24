The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu passes Jallikattu Bill as protests turn violent

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 3:33 am IST

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on petitions challenging Centre’s notification allowing the sport.

Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protestors go up in flames in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Two wheelers suspected to be set on fire by protestors go up in flames in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai/New Delhi: Jallikattu supporters fought pitched battles with the police and resorted to widespread violence in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu on Monday, but began heading home in the evening as the state Assembly unanimously passed a proposed law to circumvent a 2014 Supreme Court ban on the controversial bull-taming sport.

The Assembly hurriedly approved an amendment Bill to allow Jallikattu without any hindrance even as weeklong protests in support of the ancient sport turned violent with agitators burning a police station, hundreds of police and private vehicles, and throwing stones at cops, who fired teargas shells and wielded lathis.

To become law the new Bill must be signed by the state governor and the President. The top court has reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s notification allowing the sport.

At least 130 people, including 100 cops, were injured in Chennai alone. Authorities said 35 cops suffered serious injuries.

Violence started after the police began clearing protest sites, including Chennai’s iconic Marina beach. After the early-morning crackdown, Marina beach and areas around it in Triplicane, Teynampet and Sellur in Madurai and Gandhipuram in Coimbatore witnessed pitched battles between the protesters and the police.

Protesters who thronged Marina beach for six days calling for the practice to be fully re-legalised and action against animal rights group PETA began leaving after the Bill was passed. “All hurdles to Jallikattu have been removed. All legal and constitutional procedures were followed,” said Tamil Nadu chief minister Panneerselvam.

Protests in Madurai, famous for its Alanganallur bull-taming event, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore and other places were also withdrawn late in the evening.

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Centre that crowds at Marina beach had started dispersing slowly after the Bill was passed. However, the Tamil Nadu police will keep overnight vigil, and situation in the state is expected to improve from Tuesday.

Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi also had a telephonic conversation with the state police chief. Sources said that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu, and was ready to offer all assistance to restore normalcy in the state.

The Supreme Court banned Jallikattu in 2014 on animal cruelty grounds. The government brought an Ordinance — for which the Centre gave its quick approval — on Saturday to temporarily circumvent the SC ban and quell raging protests. Several villages and towns in Tamil Nadu held Jallikattu events the next day. The state government moved to replace the Ordinance with a law on Monday.

Animal rights activists say the spectacle causes unnecessary stress to bulls, while many in Tamil Nadu, including some celebrities, are against the ban as they see Jallikattu as an important part of their cultural heritage. On Sunday, two people died after being gored during one contest in the state.

The Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the House after members of all parties spoke welcoming the legislative initiative. Opposition leader M.K. Stalin was among those who spoke welcoming the Bill.

The Bill defines Jallikattu as an event conducted to follow tradition and culture from January to May. Considering the vital role of Jallikattu in preserving and promoting tradition and culture and ensuring the survival and continuance of native breeds of bulls, the “government of Tamil Nadu has decided to exempt Jallikattu from the provisions of the PCA Act”, the Bill said.

Earlier in the day, actor Rajinikanth said miscreants were trying to hijack the protests and defame those behind the Jallikattu movement. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also appealed to the people to end the row over Jallikattu with a celebration after the Bill was passed. Actor Kamal Haasan also came out in support of the protesters, saying that “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results”.

Several schools chose to shut early in view of the sudden turn of events, while city buses went off roads as a preventive measure. The police suspected that some protesters belonged to ultra-Left organisations like CPI-ML and Revolutionary Youth Front of India, but agitators said students and youth who had given the protest call were not involved in violence.

Tags: jallikattu, m.k. stalin, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

2

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

3

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

4

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

5

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham