Maha: Botched surgeries kill 1, doctor mistook intestine for fallopian tube

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 10:57 am IST

Five others were undergoing treatment after alleged botched up family planning operations.

 Representational Image.

Yavatmal: A woman died and five others were undergoing treatment after alleged botched up family planning operations at a health camp near here, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Dr Swapnil Satpute, who conducted the operations at the camp in village Belora of Pusad tehsil on Thursday, is absconding, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sharada Kale, a resident of Bara village in this district in Vidarbha. The 26-year-old died at the Government Medical College (GMC) here, a Health Department official said.

According to her post-morterm report, Satpute, Medical Officer of Belora Primary Health Centre, allegedly cut the intestine instead of Fallopian tube while performing the operation.

When contacted, District Health Officer K Z Rathod confirmed the contents of the report. "An inquiry under the Civil Surgeon has been ordered and on receiving the report we will take necessary action," Rathod said.

A sum of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, the Health Officer added.

Superintendent of Police M Raj Kumar said, "We will file an FIR as soon as we get a complaint in this regard."

Five other women were undergoing treatment for complications after the botched up operations. Four of them were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) here, while the fifth one is in a private medical facility, Rathod said.

Two of them are in critical condition, he said.

