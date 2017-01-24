The Asian Age | News

Fierce gunbattle underway in J&K, 2 militants trapped

ANI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 10:57 am IST

The entire area has been cordoned off as security forces are engaging in an attempt to smoke out the militants.

 (Representational Image)

Ganderbal: At least two foreign militants have reportedly been trapped in a fierce gunbattle that is underway between security forces and terrorists near Khimber's Hadoora area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on January 16, three terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

More details awaited.

Tags: ganderbal, gunbattle, encounter, terrorists

