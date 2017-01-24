The Asian Age | News

‘EC’s message: vote for those who give you money,’ Kejriwal slams poll panel

ANI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 9:39 am IST

Kejriwal's attack on the poll panel comes in the wake of the EC censuring him for his bribe remarks made at a rally in Goa.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Citing heavy bribery being carried out by other political parties in poll-bound Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked the Election Commission for taking him on, and said that the poll panel failed in stopping corruption ahead of elections.

Responding to a tweet by fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh which said that a car was seen distribution money among the poor in Cumbarjua constituency in Goa, Kejriwal said, "EC fails to stop this. EC prevents me from saying-"Take money from them n vote 4 us". EC's msg - "vote 4 those who give u money".

Meanwhile, the AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter.

"In Goa ask anyone, he/she will tell you how political parties distribute money to buy votes. More than 20 crores has been distributed by candidates. In Cumbarjua constituency our volunteers saw a car distributing money among poor. A complaint has been made to EC. It's just a beginning," Ashutosh said in a series of tweets.

Kejriwal's fresh attack on the poll panel comes in the wake of the EC censuring him for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa.

The panel had warned that if he continues to violate the model code then stern action would be taken against him and his party including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to the AAP.

The Election Commission stated that the statements amount to abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery under Section 171B and 123(a) of the Representative of Peoples Act, 1951 and under Section 171E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The Commission is, prima-facie, of the opinion that by making the statements you have violated the above said provision of the Model Code of Conduct," the order read.

Attempting to downplay the summons issued against him Kejriwal had said that he was instead trying to end the heinous practice of accept bribes in exchange of votes, adding the poll body must appoint him as its brand ambassador.

The AAP supremo in a statement said the notice suggesting that he asked the people to accept bribes in exchange of votes is absolutely baseless.

"The truth is I am actually trying to end this heinous practice. The entire nation is aware that the AAP was built for the cause of ending corruption," said Kejriwal.

"I said that if other parties offer you bribe then accept it, but vote only for the Aam Aadmi Party. What wrong did I say? Where am I instigating the people here? Had I asked them to accept bribe and vote for that very party then it would be assumed that I am trying to incite them, but the fact is that I am asking them to do the exact opposite?" he added.

Asserting that the Election Commission has been trying to curb the practice of buying votes for the last 70 years, Kejriwal further said this would end in two years if the poll body accepts his assertion.

"I am only trying to put an end to the practice. The Election Commission should elect me as its brand ambassador. We even proved it right in the Delhi assembly elections. The people (in Delhi) accepted whatever the Congress and BJP offered, but ultimately vote for us," he added.

