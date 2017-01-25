The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 09:49 PM IST

India, All India

Desist from seeking votes in name of religion, caste: EC to political parties

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 8:36 pm IST

It reminded them of a recent Supreme Court order that said such appeals amount to corrupt practice.

(Photo: PTI/File)
 (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed political parties to desist from seeking votes in the name of religion and caste saying it amounts to violation of the model code even as it reminded them of a recent Supreme Court order that said such appeals amount to corrupt practice.

In a separate letter to chief electoral officers of all states, the Commission said any activity of seeking votes in the name of religion and caste by or on behalf of any candidate or political party would now amount to violation of the provisions of the Mode Code of Conduct. The CEOs have been asked to inform the grassroots level election officials and ensure the compliance of the SC orders during elections.

On January 2, the apex court had held that any appeal to vote or to refrain from voting for a candidate on the ground of religion, caste, race, community or language of the candidate, election agent, any person making the appeal with the consent of the candidate or on the ground of the religion, caste of the electors would amount to corrupt practice.

Detailing the broad points of the judgement delivered by a Constitution Bench, the Commission has now asked the parties to ensure "strict compliance" of the judgement.

"The political parties may also suitably brief and inform their lower formations and party cadres and all their candidates about the ruling of the Supreme Court and ask them to desist from any activities that would amount to soliciting votes in the name of religion, caste, etc in any manner, in their own interest and in the interest of the party.

"Such appeals may also fall within the ambit of... Model Code of Conduct," the letter addressed to top brass of all recognised national and state political parties said.

Tags: election commission, religion, political parties, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham