Ahead of Republic Day, Army Chief goes to Siachen

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat with soldiers at Siachen base camp on Monday.
Srinagar: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Monday visited Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield in eastern Ladakh where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984, to meet the soldiers. Siachen at a height of 19,600 feet above sea level has also been the scene of many natural disasters, leaving hundreds of soldiers dead or maimed.

The Army Chief accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. D. Anbu also visited military formations and bases in Leh and Srinagar.

Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said that on his arrival at Siachen base camp, the Army Chief paid tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Siachen War Memorial and then interacted with troops posted in the area. “Thereafter, the Army Chief moved to Leh where he was briefed on the overall security situation and operational preparedness by the commander of the Army14th Corps,” he said.

Gen. Rawat later interacted with officers and men at the Leh Garrison. “During his interaction, he appreciated the commitment, dedication, sacrifice and professionalism of all officers and men posted to the region and called up on them to continue to uphold the core values of the Indian Army,” the spokesman said.

In Srinagar, the Army Chief was briefed about the prevailing security scenario in the Kashmir Valley and the “measures instituted to integrate all government agencies for efficient intelligence generation and successful conduct of (counter-insurgency and other) operations”.

The spokesman said, “He complimented the soldiers on ground for their high morale, outstanding vigilance and state of preparedness.”

This was Gen. Rawat’s second visit to Kashmir after taking over as the 27th chief of the 1.3 million strong Indian Army earlier this month. He had visited the state for three days from January 5, his first outside New Delhli after taking over as the Army Chief.

Gen. Rawat has served in J&K at the head of a brigade and a division and also commanded a counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles sector in the restive Valley, the experience that gave him the edge and was chosen as new Army Chief over two senior officers. The defence spokesman said, “The Army Chief who has served the people of Kashmir in various capacities including commanding the prestigious Dagger Division in 2011–2012 and a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Sopore - Bandipora in 2006-2007, also conveyed his greetings to the Awaam (people) of Kashmir and reassured them of the Army’s commitment towards their well being”.

