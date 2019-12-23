Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA, NRC

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 10:03 am IST

Senior Congress leaders will stage a sit-in under the aegis of party chief Sonia Gandhi from 3 pm.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a clarion call to youth and students to join the party sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Raj Ghat on Monday.

"Dear students and youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the party has also decided to organise a silent protest led by the Chief Ministers of the respective states ruled by it.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

