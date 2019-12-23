Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

FIR against BJP's KP Yadav, son for forging papers to get OBC certificate

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2019
A family belonging to the OBC category is considered to be in the non-creamy layer if their total income is less than 8 lakh per annum.

 According to the FIR, the income documents used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly found to have been forged. (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Nagar: Police have filed an FIR against BJP lawmaker from Guna, Krishnapal Yadav and his son Sarthak Yadav here for allegedly submitting forged documents to get OBC certificate.

According to the FIR, the income documents used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly found to have been forged. The FIR was registered late on Sunday based on the report filed after a probe into the documents submitted by the two.

It said the probe revealed that the income documents submitted by the duo for obtaining OBC certificates showed less than their actual income.

Last week, it had come to light that the duo's applications for OBC certificate were rejected by the Ashok Nagar district administration following which a probe was initiated to inspect their documents.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false affirmation to public servant authorized to administer an oath), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

