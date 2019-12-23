Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur ‘delays’ Bhopal flight

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 4:43 am IST

Pragya ‘delays’ SpiceJet flight over refusal to shift from emergency row seat.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur
 BJP MP Pragya Thakur

New Delhi: The low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Sunday stated that its Delhi-Bhopal flight on Saturday with BJP MP Pragya Thakur on board was delayed after she refused the crew’s request to move to a non-emergency row seat. Ms Thakur was on a wheelchair.

While some “restless” passengers requested Ms Thakur to change her seat from the emergency row, which is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs as per rules, to a non-emergency row, others requested the crew to offload her as she was refusing to change the seat, the airline said. Ultimately, the BJP MP from Bhopal agreed and moved to the seat on a non-emergency row.

Sources said the flight got delayed by approximately 45 minutes due to this episode.

In a statement, SpiceJet said that Ms Pragya Thakur was travelling on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21 and that she had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair.

The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater).

SpiceJet said, “On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs. As Ms Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn’t aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger. She was requested by the crew to shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. The duty manager and other staff also requested her to move to another seat.”

SpiceJet added, “She asked for the safety instruction document wherein the exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her. As the flight was getting delayed, other passengers were becoming restless and requested Ms Thakur to change her seat but she refused. Other passengers also requested the airline staff to offload Ms Thakur. Finally, she  agreed to change her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed. We regret the inconvenience caused. However, safety of our passengers is paramount at SpiceJet.”

According to news agency reports, the SpiceJet statement came a day after Ms Thakur complained that the airline had denied her the seat she had booked. When the media approached her outside the Bhopal airport on Saturday night, she alleged the airline staff “did not behave properly with passengers”, according to news agency reports.

“They did not give me the booked seat. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” the Bhopal MP was quoted as saying.

The airport director, Anil Vikram, confirmed he received a complaint from Ms Thakur.

Tags: pragya thakur, spicejet

Latest From India

BJP working president J.P. Nadda (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘ignorance of CAA’

Women sit on a protest during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Namrup, Assam, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh limps back to normalcy, Internet restored

Women sit on a protest during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Namrup, Assam, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Aasu demands release of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi

Protesters go berserk in Lucknow. Smoke billows out of a burning media OB van during a protest against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Simi, PFI behind violence: UP govt

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham