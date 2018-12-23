The Asian Age | News

UP outfit books Naseeruddin’s flight ticket to Pakistan

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2018, 6:09 am IST

Naseeruddin said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.

Naseeruddin Shah
 Naseeruddin Shah

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena Friday said it will send veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah an air-ticket for Pakistan over his comments on the Bulandshahr violence.

The actor found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month. He said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.

“If Naseeruddin Shah feels scared in India, he can go to Pakistan. The UPNS (Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena) has booked an air-ticket for him to Pakistan for August 14,” UPNS chief Amit Jani said.

“Like him, if anybody else feels scared, the UPNS will also book air-tickets for them to Pakistan,” he said.

Wondering why his comments on mob violence were being misconstrued with some people calling him a “traitor”, actor Shah said Friday in Ajmer that he spoke as a “worried Indian” and has the right to express concerns about the country he loves.

“What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. I have said this earlier as well. What did I say this time that I am being called a traitor? It is very strange,” Mr Shah told reporters in Meerut  at his alma mater, St Anselm’s Senior Secondary School.

Tags: uttar pradesh navnirman sena, naseeruddin shah

