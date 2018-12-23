The Asian Age | News

Nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV successfully test fired

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

The test fire took place from launchpad number 4 of integrated test range at APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 8:30 in morning.

The 20 meter-long missile is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture. (Photo: ANI)
 The 20 meter-long missile is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Balasore: Nuclear strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV was successfully test fired off Odisha coast on Sunday.

The test fire took place from launchpad number 4 of integrated test range at APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 8:30 in the morning.

The missile is 20 meter-long and weighs 17 tonnes. It is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Moreover, the ballistic missile has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances.

This comes shortly after the indigenously built Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile Agni-5 was test-fired successfully from Abdul Kalam island. This missile can carry both nuclear and traditional weapons.

Tags: agni-iv test fired, agni-4
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore

