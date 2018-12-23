The Asian Age | News

NDA’s seat-share deal in Bihar: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 seats each, LJP bags 6

Published : Dec 23, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
The LJP will also be given a Rajya Sabha berth and Paswan is likely to be its candidate.

The announcement came after Amit Shah’s meeting with Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan earlier in the day. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: After days of negotiations, BJP has finally worked out a seat-sharing formula with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. Both BJP and JD(U) will contest 17 seats each in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP chief Amit Shah announced that the party and JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while LJP will fight the elections on remaining six seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

The LJP will also be given a Rajya Sabha berth and Paswan is likely to be its candidate.

The announcement came after Shah’s meeting with Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan.

After the announcement, Kumar said that the alliance is committed to development in Bihar.

